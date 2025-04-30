Charles Barkley rips Tyrese Haliburton's 'idiot' dad for Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
By Josh Sanchez
NBA fans were treated to an instant classic on Tuesday night when the Indiana Pacers narrowly snuck past the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference series to punch their ticket to the second-round.
Unfortunately, tempers flared after the game when Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, walked onto the court and started chirping in Giannis Antetokounmpo's face.
As John Haliburton started to walk away, Giannis wasn't going to let things slide so he got in Poppa 'Burton's face for a heated exchange before Bucks staffers pulled pulled him away.
MORE: Tyrese Haliburton talks dad, Giannis Antetokounmpo's altercation, says dad was wrong
After the game, Haliburton said his father was in the wrong, while his father issued an apology. The Inside the NBA crew discussed the confrontation after the game and had a heated exchange of their own when Charles Barkley and Shaq had differing opinions.
Shaq was defending John Haliburton, while Barkley ripped into Haliburton's "idiot" father.
"You can’t do that. His dad was 100 percent wrong," Barkley said. "What is his dad doing on the court?! His dad is not supposed to be on the court. He’s an idiot, and if you think that’s right, you’re an idiot, too."
WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad exchange words after OT thriller
When Haliburton is agreeing with Barkley in the argument, you have to side with him as well.
Antetokounmpo left his all on the court in what could be his final game in a Bucks uniform, finishing the game with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 13 assist triple-double. Haliburton, meanwhile, led the Pacers with 26 points along with five rebounds and nine assists.
WATCH: Gary Trent Jr. watches Milwaukee Bucks season slip through fingers in OT heartbreaker
Up next for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to backlash over Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie