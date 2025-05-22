Charles Barkley takes NBA Playoffs break to enjoy New York City snack
By Matt Reed
The NBA Playoffs action Wednesday night was certainly entertaining on the court when the New York Knicks blew a late-game lead in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, but the NBA on TNT crew brought a hilarious energy after the game.
RELATED: Indiana Pacers complete historic NBA Playoffs comeback by beating New York Knicks
NBA legend Charles Barkley has a habit of creating funny moments while on the television set with Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, and after the dramatic Pacers win Barkley was looking for a late-night snack to enjoy alongside his coworkers.
Luckily for the former Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers star, Barkley was able to get his hands on some New York 'street meat' and he was loving every second of it.
"I don't even care what kind of meat it is," Barkley joked alongside Johnson, O'Neal and Smith. "Dog, rat, cat... I just know when they put that white sauce on it's good to go."
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: Controversial NFL Tush Push survives after receiving overwhelming support
MLB: Cincinnati Reds should be crowned worst franchise of last 25 years in MLB
NBA: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins 2024-25 NBA MVP
SPORTS MEDIA: NBC has offer to MLB to take over broadcast rights for ESPN
VIRAL: New York City temporarily changes street names ahead of Knicks-Pacers Game 1