Chargers' Jim Harbaugh goes viral for impressive golf skills
By Josh Sanchez
Jim Harbaugh is one of the most entertaining and interesting men in the NFL. Whether it's an interesting soundbite or obscure analogy, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach has a knack for generating buzz and attention.
Over Memorial Day Weekend, however, it was something off of the gridiron and outside of the press room that had the internet talking.
Harbaugh held his 6th Annual Golf Invitational at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, Californa with Chargers staff, players, and alumni, and his skills were on full display.
MORE: Packers star Jordan Love roasted after viral first pitch goes horribly wrong
The Chargers' official X account was so impressed with the coach's game that they shared a video of his impressive approach shot and work on the green, resulting in a birdie.
More importantly than going viral, Harbaugh raised money for a good cause.
The event raised money for the Chargers Impact Fund, with a focus on generating funds for those impacted by the devastating LA wildfires.
MORE: One AFC team favored to win every game ahead of 2025 NFL season
That's how you do it, Coach.
The Chargers finished the 2024 season at 11-6, second in the AFC West. Ultimately, the season came to an end with a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. This season, Harbaugh and the Chargers are hoping to make a deeper run with Justin Herbert at the helm.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst Doris Burke torments 'free-throw merchant' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
CFB: SEC commissioner Greg Sankey sends major warning sign to NCAA
MLB: Angels sign ex-Dodgers All-Star, continuing a trend
WNBA: Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark expected to miss multiple weeks
VIRAL VIDEO: Eagles receiver A.J. Brown shares emotional first rollercoaster experience