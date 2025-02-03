Chandler Parsons reveals Luka Doncic's initial reaction to learning about trade
By Tyler Reed
The NBA community is still trying to wrap their minds around the trade that sent Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Doncic was sent to the Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round selection.
RELATED: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd looks livid when discussing Luka Doncic trade (VIDEO)
While the basketball world continues to accept this new NBA world, former Mavericks star Chandler Parsons weighed in on the topic during his show 'Run It Back.'
Parsons revealed that Doncic just purchased a $15 million home, and when he found out that he was being traded, he became emotional.
Parsons called it "BS" that the Mavericks would move on from a player who led them to a Western Conference Finals win just a season ago.
The Run It Back co-host continued by saying the players shouldn't be looked at as villains when they decide on a change for their future.
The dilemma in Miami with Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat was even mentioned by Parsons. Parsons stated that teams in the league will do what is best for them, so players should do the same.
Doncic leaving Dallas has been emotional for everyone, including the fanbase. Hours after the news was announced, Mavericks fans took to the steps of the American Airlines Center to have a mock funeral for the franchise.
Things will be a lot different for the Mavericks moving forward. The thought of making another Western Conference Finals run seems like a pipe dream now.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Magic’s Luka-AD take is worth a look
NBA: Jason Kidd does not look happy with the trade
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL: Are the Titans really interested in Shadeur Sanders at No. 1?