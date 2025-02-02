NBA fans hilariously went through their feelings after blockbuster Luka Doncic trade
By Tyler Reed
The NBA has never been a stranger to dropping massive trade news. Trades like Shaquille O'Neal going to the Miami Heat or Charles Barkley being shipped to Phoenix.
However, it had been a minute since the league had a jaw-dropping trade. But that all changed Saturday night.
ESPN's Sham Charania dropped a so-called 'Sham bomb' when he reported that the Dallas Mavericks were sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a future first-round pick.
Fans around the world felt like they were being punked; however, it was no joke. Once the realization set in, fans immediately started to express their emotions.
Needless to say, everyone had an opinion on the news that Doncic was traded to the Lakers. The news still doesn't feel real to some.
Everyone is also in agreement that the Mavericks are on the losing side of this deal. Not that Anthony Davis isn't a great player, but trading the face of the franchise is a tough pill to swallow.
This is the kind of move that changes the balance of the entire league. The NBA has been looking for a way to spark interest, and this may be one move that brings casual fans in.
Of course, this move could also turn more people off from the product, as LeBron James will be teaming up with another superstar.
No matter how you feel about the NBA, you cannot deny that this trade has sent shockwaves throughout the entire sports world.
