Mavericks fans host bizarre funeral outside of arena after Luka Doncic trade news
By Tyler Reed
Not something you've heard a lot lately, but the NBA has been the talk of all of sports this weekend after a massive trade sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Dallas Mavericks shipped off the biggest star in the franchise, and the reasoning behind it has yet to be determined.
Fans have been shocked since the news broke, and Mavericks, in particular, are having a hard time dealing with the news.
RELATED: Mavericks' Luka Dončić - Anthony Davis trade with Lakers only makes sense if you don't think too hard
So hard that a few fans held a memorial service outside of American Airlines Arena, where they paid respect to Doncic's career with the Mavericks.
However, the odd moment took an even crazier twist when the fans brought a coffin to the steps of the arena. Yes, a coffin.
Sports fans have a passion like no other. It is a ride-or-die situation for the teams that you call your own.
However, bringing a coffin to the arena to mourn the loss of a player through a trade might be the wildest scenario that I've ever seen.
No matter how you feel, these Mavericks fans are hurt. Doncic has been at an MVP-caliber level for the best three years, and now those in Dallas will see him in the purple and gold.
A good bar argument is when a group of bros question the fandom of one another. But if you're someone who brings a coffin to the arena to mourn a trade, then there's never a reason to question your fandom.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Booker: Just have more All-Stars
WNBA: Clark, Fever look title-ready
NFL: Matthew Stafford is coming back next season
NFL: Scouts warn desperate teams about the QBs in draft