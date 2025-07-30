CBS Sports reveals game announcers, pairings for 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
NFL games have sounded very similar on CBS Sports for many years with their lead broadcast team featuring veterans like Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, but after unveiling their network's partnerships for the upcoming season there will be some new voices in sports media.
RELATED: Madden 26 rookie ratings have little faith in number one pick Cam Ward
CBS revealed its five broadcast teams for the season, including former NFL superstars JJ Watt and Jason McCourty stepping into bigger roles at the network.
Watt will pair up with Ian Eagle and sideline reporter Evan Washburn, while McCourty joins a four-person team of Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and A.J. Ross.
The additions of Watt and McCourty will certainly be exciting for CBS, but to nobody's surprise that still leaves Nantz and Romo leading the way as the first-string pairing for the network.
