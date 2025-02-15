Jannik Sinner will serve 3-month ban without missing any major tournaments
By Matt Reed
The top men's tennis player in the world will be sidelined for the next three months after doping tests came back positive for Italian star Jannik Sinner.
The three-time major champion came to a settlement with WADA - the World Anti-Doping Agency - and will now miss a quarter of the season as his punishment. However, the timing of the suspension allows Sinner to not miss any major tournaments.
Sinner will be scheduled to return to the courts again in May prior to the French Open and then Wimbledon the following month.
There's been a lot of outrage around the handling of Sinner's doping results, including from outspoken player Nick Kyrgios.
The Australian star called it a "sad day for tennis" after Sinner could've potentially been suspended for over a year or more prior to accepting an agreement with WADA.
RELATED: Could Cooper Flagg actually return to Duke for a second season?
Kyrgios wasn't the only one to voice his displeasure about Sinner's malfeasance though. Stan Wawrinka took to X to state that he doesn't believe in a "clean sport."
