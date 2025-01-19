Carlos Alcaraz pens classy message after opponent retires from match
By Matt Reed
Carlos Alcaraz isn't just one of the best men's tennis players on the planet, but he's also an incredibly humble athlete that continues to show he respects his opponents.
The Spanish star was well on his way to another win at the Australian Open when he faced off against British player Jack Draper, and with Alcaraz leading by two sets that's when Draper couldn't go any longer due to an injury.
It's common for tennis players to walk off the court following their matches and simply show a sign of gratitude to the fans. However, Alcaraz took that a step further when he embraced Draper with a hug and even went on to write a nice message to the Englishman on one of the broadcast's cameras.
That message was simple but genuine; "You will be where you deserve. Get well soon Jack."
It goes to show that no matter how talented of a player you are, players like Alcaraz can still exhibit plenty of grace and put sportsmanship at the forefront.
The Spaniard now moves on to the quarterfinals to face Novak Djokovic in an epic matchup next round. The two stars are certainly amongst the favorites to win the tournament.
