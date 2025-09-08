Carlos Alcaraz continues to rewrite history after claiming 2025 US Open crown
Carlos Alcaraz continues to set a historic pace in his young but already accomplished career after outlasting Jannik Sinner in four sets at the US Open Final on Sunday.
This was the Spaniard’s second US Open title after also winning in 2022, and with it he reclaimed the world number one ranking and avenged his Wimbledon final loss to Sinner in July.
And what is perhaps most impressive and mind boggling is that Alcaraz’s accomplishments at 22 years old ranks above some of tennis’ all time greats at the same age.
MORE: Carlos Alcaraz entertains U.S. Open tennis crowd with audacious shot attempt
By the age of 22 years and 126 days, the native of Murcia, Spain now has six grand slam titles next to his name and has already spent 37 total weeks at world number one. And these numbers blow the sport’s modern legends out of the water.
Even his compatriot, the great Rafael Nadal had only spent seven weeks as world number one by that age and Alcaraz’s six majors also eclipses the five which Rafa won by the time he was 22 years and 126 days old.
At the same age, Swiss maestro Roger Federer and 24 time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic both only had one major victory and had yet to reach the world number one ranking. Overall, Bjorn Borg stands as the only male player to have claimed six grand slam trophies at a younger age than Alcaraz.
Where Alcaraz’s career will go from here? Well, no one exactly knows. But in many ways, that is one of the things that make sports so fun and captivating. We are all witnessing history unfold right before our very eyes.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick