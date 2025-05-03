Canelo vs. William Scull live stream, start time, fight card & TV info
By Josh Sanchez
The time has come for Canelo Alvarez's annual Cinco de Mayo weekend scrap as he faces off against William Schull for the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF super middleweight titles, and boxing fans will be paying close attention.
Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) is hoping to avoid what would be an earth-shattering upset to reclaim the undisputed crown ahead of a highly-anticipated bout with 154-pound champion Terence Crawford which is expected to take place in September.
While Canelo is the undeniable favorite, Scull (23-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is hoping to shock the world.
Canelo vs. Scull is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET on DAZN pay-per-view, with the main event fighters likely to make their walks to the ring around 11:00 p.m. ET.
The pay-per-view is available to purchase for $59.99.
Along with Canelo's championship bout, the WBC cruiserweight title will be on the line when Badou Jack takes on Noel Mikaelian.
All of the information to watch Saturday night's showdown between Canelo and Scull can be seen below.
Canelo vs. William Scull TV & viewing info
Date: Saturday, May 3
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET (Main event fighters are expected to walk to the ring at approximately 11 p.m. ET.)
TV Info: DAZN pay-per-view
Location: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Venue: ANB Arena
Betting Odds: Canelo (-5000) vs. Scull (+1500)
Canelo vs. William Scull fight card
- Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) vs. William Scull (23-0, 9 KOs), for WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF super middleweight titles
- Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) vs. Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs)
- Martin Bakole (21-2, 16 KOs) vs. Efe Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs)
- Badou Jack (28-3-3, 17 KOs) vs. Noel Mikaelian (27-2, 12 KOs), for WBC cruiserweight title
- Marco Verde (debut) vs. Michel Polina (4-5-3, 2 KOs)
- Brayan Leon (6-0, 6 KOs) vs. Aaron Guerrero (11-3-1, 7 KOs)
