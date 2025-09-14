Canelo vs Terence Crawford results: Bud stuns Alvarez in historic upset
By Josh Sanchez
All eyes in the boxing world were on the highly anticipated bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford for the undisputed super middleweight title at Allegiant Stadium.
When it was all said and done, it was Crawford who stunned Alvarez to keep his unbeaten record intact and made history.
With the unanimous decision win over Canelo, Crawford became the first-ever three-division undisputed champion in men's boxing in the four-belt era.
Crawford won the bout, 115-113, 115-113, and 116-112.
If you missed out on Saturday night's action, a full look at the results from Canelo vs. Crawford can be seen below.
Canelo vs. Crawford full event results
Main Card
Undisputed super middleweight championship: Terence Crawford def. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez via unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)
Super welterweight: Callum Walsh def. Fernando Vargas Jr. via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 100-90)
Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez declared split decision draw 97-93 Martinez, 96-94 Mbilli, and 95-95 DRAW
Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel def. Travis Crawford via unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 98-92)
Preliminary Card
156-pound catchweight: Brandon Adams def. Serhii Bohachuk via unanimous decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92).
Heavyweight: Jermaine Franklin Jr. def. Ivan Dychko via unanimous decision (97-92, 96-93, 95-94)
Super featherweight: Reito Tsutsumi def. Javier Martinez via 1st-round TKO
Super lightweight: Sultan Almohamed def. Martin Caraballo via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
Light heavyweight: Raiko Santana def. Steven Nelson via 1st-round TKO
Super middleweight: Marco Verde def. Marcos Osorio-Betancourt via 4th-round TKO
