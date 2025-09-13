Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford weigh-in ends with wild fan brawl
By Josh Sanchez
All eyes in the boxing world will be on Las Vegas on Saturday night, when the highly-anticipated bout between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It's a marquee bout between two of the biggest names and brightest stars in the sport, as Canelo (63-2-2) takes on the undefeated Crawford (41-0) for the Undisputed Super Middleweight Title.
The bout was made official on Friday afternoon when Nevada State Acthletic Commission executive director Jeff Mullen announced both fighters weighed in at 167.5 pounds.
But before Saturday night's fights go down live on Netflix, there was some other action for the fans.
Following the weigh-ins, which took place inside of T-Mobile Arena down the Las Vegas Strip from where the fights will take place, a wild brawl broke out between Canelo and Crawford fans.
The video shows two groups exchanging blows and skirmishing in the stands before the Las Vegas Metro Police Department stepped in to break up the action.
Let's hope the fighters bring the same action when the boxing world is watching.
All of the information you need to catch Saturday night's live streaming event can be seen below.
Canelo vs. Crawford viewing info & fight card
Date: Saturday, September 13
Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Netflix
- Canelo Alvarez (167.5) vs. Terence Crawford (167.5)
- Fernando Vargas Jr. (153) vs. Callum Walsh (153)
- Lester Martinez (167.5) vs. Christian Mbilli (167)
- Mohammed Alakel (132) vs. Travis Crawford (132.5)
- Brandon Adams (156) vs. Serhii Bohachuck (155)
- Ivan Dychko (239.5) vs. Jermaine Franklin Jr. (256)
- Javier Martinez (129.5) vs. Reito Tsutsumi (129.5)
- Sultan Almohammed (132.5) vs. Martin Caraballo (133)
- Steven Nelson (171.5) vs. Raiko Santana (171.5)
- Sona Akale (159.5) vs. Marco Verde (158)
