Cameron Brink shares 'Galentine's Day' festivities in latest Instagram post
By Tyler Reed
Women's basketball has found an explosion of popularity in recent years. Whether it be in the college ranks or the WNBA, fans are starting to follow.
One of the sport's biggest stars is second-year Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink. Brink was the second pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, taken after Caitlin Clark.
Brink's rookie season was cut short when she suffered a knee injury that would sideline her after 15 games.
Now, the former Stanford star is ready to make her highly anticipated return, but there's still some time before that. Recently, Brink took to Instagram to share her 'Galentine's Day' look.
I may not be the go-to guru when it comes to knowing all things Galentine's Day, but that isn't going to stop me from attempting to describe the so-called holiday.
If memory serves me correctly, Galentine's Day was made famous by the hit sitcom Parks & Recreation, in which Leslie Knope made it a holiday to spend with her gal pals before Valentine's Day.
The episode featuring Galentine's Day has now entered the zeitgeist and has now become an actual day where friends spend time with one another.
It appears that Brink had a successful Galentine's Day, and the holiday is a reminder that I may need to binge Parks & Recreation once again.
