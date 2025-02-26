What JJ Redick has noticed about LeBron James' defense: "This is not an exaggeration"
For 22 years and counting, LeBron James has remained a top player in the NBA. Even though he turned 40 years old, James is yet to show any major signs of slowing down.
If anything, the 4x NBA champ continues to prove his doubters wrong. One recent example is how the Los Angeles Lakers star has been criticized for not putting in the effort on the defensive end of the court.
Well, James has demolished that narrative over the last month or so. On top of that, James is proving that he has no problem playing off-ball since the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade.
Speaking of James' increased effort on the defensive end of the floor, head coach JJ Redick recently heaped huge praise on the star, even wanting All-Defensive consideration.
"This is not an exaggeration,” Redick said. “If you watch our basketball team every night and if you've watched our team for the last six weeks or so, LeBron is playing at an All-NBA defensive level. People may have perceptions of what he is as a defender. I watch it every night. He doesn't get scored on in isolation if teams try to target him. He blows plays up, he's always in the right position, shifting, recovering."
Playing in the NBA as a 40-year-old takes incredible discipline, but to be an elite defender is taking it to another level.
Since James has made this shift in his playing style, the Lakers are flourish as they are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record. Moreover, the Purple and Gold have a phenomenal 9-2 record in their last 11 games and James' defense has played a key role in it.
