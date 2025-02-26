Is there a leader in the sweepstakes to land Matthew Stafford?
By Tyler Reed
Matthew Stafford spent the bulk of his career as one of the few bright spots on a struggling Detroit Lions franchise.
A fresh start with the Los Angeles Rams quickly led to Stafford winning his first Super Bowl in just his first season with the franchise.
However, things have quickly changed. After four years with the Rams, it appears that Stafford could be on the move again.
RELATED: Dan Campbell shares insane amount of interviews he took to fill coaching staff
According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams have given Stafford's agent permission to speak to other teams.
If Stafford is really on the move, one should expect many suitors to line up for the quarterback. However, one team may have already become the favorite to land him.
Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that Tom Brady has already contacted Stafford's camp about the quarterback joining the Las Vegas Raiders.
Brady, a part owner of the Raiders, is wasting little time in trying to find the franchise's next starting quarterback.
The Raiders have hired legendary coach Pete Carroll as the next head coach, and pairing him with a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Stafford could be a grand slam.
While there's still so much that will play out with this storyline, it would be hard for anyone to turn down the greatest quarterback of all time.
Is Stafford down for another fresh start? Only time will tell.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NBA: Klay Thompson gives championship ring to surgeon
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum