Caitlin Clark celebrates 23rd birthday with her own amazing gift
By Joe Lago
The Caitlin Clark Effect isn't limited to basketball.
The WNBA superstar also makes a sizable impact off the court.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's Time cover should've included 'the whole WNBA,' says co-owner
Clark turned 23 on Wednesday, and she celebrated her birthday by donating 22,000 new children's books to kids at under-sourced schools in Iowa and Indiana through a partnership with Clark's foundation and Scholastic.
"Reading and education have always been hugely important in my life," Clark said in a statement. "I remember picking out the books from the Scholastic flyer and how empowering that was for me as a child, and how motivated I was to read. I want to help kids have the same experience, to develop their reading skills and open their imaginations to dream big."
The Caitlin Clark Foundation will distribute the books to "various programs that can reach children who do not always have access to books for reading."
"Caitlin is a proven role model, and we are thrilled to work together with Caitlin Clark Foundation to make reading more accessible to kids everywhere," said Judy Newman, chief impact officer at Scholastic.
Clark's donation continues a new birthday tradition of gift-giving. Last year, she gave each of her Iowa teammates a pair of Nike shoes.
Clark received birthday wishes on social media, including a tweet from sports icon Billie Jean King.
She also spent part of her birthday working out at the Indiana Fever training facility, where coaches and front-office staff sang "Happy Birthday."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL: …While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’