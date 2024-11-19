How much would it cost the Jets to get rid of Aaron Rodgers, former Packers?
The New York Jets fired general manager Joe Douglas on Tuesday after going 30-64 in six seasons at the helm. Now, the Jets have replaced their head coach and general manager in-season — in the same season.
New York has not figured out its situation at quarterback. With a new head coach and general manager duo on the way, the Aaron Rodgers era may come to an end after two years.
If the new regime gets rid of Rodgers and decides to move on from his fellow former Packers, how much will it cost?
Rodgers signed a three-year, $112.5 million deal in 2023 and the Jets have fulfilled his wishes ever since. They hired Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator after failing as head coach of the Denver Broncos, added Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Davante Adams to the wide receiver room and signed Tyron Smith to protect Rodgers's blindside. With Cobb retired and Smith set to be a free agent, if the Jets move on from Rodgers, it's likely the other two go also.
The guaranteed money on Rodgers' deal will be fulfilled at the end of the season, so the Jets won't be on the hook for his salary next year. However, his $49 million in dead money would count against the cap. Seeing as though New York is projected to have $31.2 million available to begin the offseason, money will have to be freed up elsewhere.
New York can also get out of its deal with Adams, but it will impose an $8.3 million dead cap hit. The same goes for Lazard, whose cap hit would be $6.5 million.
So far, that's $63.8 million in dead money. In totality, the new general manager will likely have to sleep in the bed that Douglas made. The Jets hitched their entire wagon to Rodgers, and it backfired.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA: Giannis’ top trade destination
NFL: Bill Belichick favored to be next Jaguars’ HC
CFB: Here are our latest College Football Playoff projections
SPORTS MEDIA: The phone call that brought Inside the NBA to ESPN