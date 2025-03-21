Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas lovingly trolls girlfriend Paula Badosa at Miami Open
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 Miami Open is underway at Hard Rock Stadium and tennis' power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will both get their runs underway on Friday, March 21.
But, before their matches take place, it was time to get in some pre-tournament work.
Badosa shared a behind-the-scenes training video on social media showing off her preparations for Miami with some workouts in the gym, training sessions on the court, and even a photoshoot.
MORE: Emma Raducanu writes inspiring message on camera lens after first Miami Open win
"Behind the scenes at the Miami Open," Badosa captioned the video.
Being the jokester that he is, Tsitsipas couldn't resist playfully trolling his girlfriend in the comments section.
MORE: Tennis legend, ESPN broadcaster gets back the trophies she lost in California fires
"Stop playing around," Tsitsipas joked with a kissy face emoji. It's not love if you can't have some fun with your significant other, and Badosa and Tsitsipas always are willing to embrace that.
Spain's Badosa will have her first match of the Miami Open tournament against Victoria Mboko of Canada on Court 1.
Greece's Tsitsipas will also get his tournament underway on Friday afternoon against Tseng Chun-hsin of Taiwan on Butch Buchholz court. The couple will be hoping they can celebrate wins together.
The Miami Open officially kicked off on Sunday, March 16, and will run through Sunday, March 30. The women's championship match will be held on Saturday, March 29. The men's championship match will take place the following day on Sunday, March 30.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Mock Draft 14.0(!): New QB in the mix
MLB: League says 25 million Japanese watched Cubs-Dodgers
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Lady Gaga is the new voice of March Madness
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: LaVar Ball tells SLAM all about his health issues