Wild stat shows how Caleb Williams can’t keep up with his draft class quarterbacks

By Yagya Bhargava

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field.
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. / David Banks-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears thought they had their franchise savior when Caleb Williams arrived as the top pick in 2024. Week 1 under new head coach Ben Johnson showed flashes of what that could look like, but also reminded everyone why quarterback development rarely follows a straight line.

Williams looked sharp in stretches during the first half before things got messy when it mattered most. That's become a familiar theme, and the numbers tell an uncomfortable story about where the former Heisman winner stands among his draft class peers.

Williams is now 0-3 against fellow 2024 quarterbacks who were selected after him. The latest data from B/R Gridiron highlights just how rough these matchups have been for Chicago's supposed cornerstone.

Last October brought the most painful loss when Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick, stunned Chicago with a game-winning Hail Mary for the Washington Commanders.

A month later, Williams faced Drake Maye and got absolutely demolished. He completed just 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards while getting sacked nine times in a 19-3 beatdown by New England.

Week 1 of this season added another chapter to this frustrating story. Minnesota rookie JJ McCarthy, taken 10th overall, engineered a dramatic comeback after Williams had given the Bears a 17-6 lead.

Williams actually played well, had 21 completions, 210 yards, plus a passing and rushing touchdown, but McCarthy erased the deficit with three fourth-quarter scores for a 27-24 Vikings win.

For a prospect who was supposed to be the cream of the crop, going winless against Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy feels like a pretty big reality check. Williams keeps showing the talent that made him special, but winning these head-to-head battles might matter more than anyone wants to admit.

