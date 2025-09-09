Wild stat shows how Caleb Williams can’t keep up with his draft class quarterbacks
The Chicago Bears thought they had their franchise savior when Caleb Williams arrived as the top pick in 2024. Week 1 under new head coach Ben Johnson showed flashes of what that could look like, but also reminded everyone why quarterback development rarely follows a straight line.
Williams looked sharp in stretches during the first half before things got messy when it mattered most. That's become a familiar theme, and the numbers tell an uncomfortable story about where the former Heisman winner stands among his draft class peers.
Williams is now 0-3 against fellow 2024 quarterbacks who were selected after him. The latest data from B/R Gridiron highlights just how rough these matchups have been for Chicago's supposed cornerstone.
Last October brought the most painful loss when Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick, stunned Chicago with a game-winning Hail Mary for the Washington Commanders.
A month later, Williams faced Drake Maye and got absolutely demolished. He completed just 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards while getting sacked nine times in a 19-3 beatdown by New England.
Week 1 of this season added another chapter to this frustrating story. Minnesota rookie JJ McCarthy, taken 10th overall, engineered a dramatic comeback after Williams had given the Bears a 17-6 lead.
Williams actually played well, had 21 completions, 210 yards, plus a passing and rushing touchdown, but McCarthy erased the deficit with three fourth-quarter scores for a 27-24 Vikings win.
For a prospect who was supposed to be the cream of the crop, going winless against Daniels, Maye, and McCarthy feels like a pretty big reality check. Williams keeps showing the talent that made him special, but winning these head-to-head battles might matter more than anyone wants to admit.
