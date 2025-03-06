Bryson DeChambeau shuts down rumors he’s leaving LIV Golf
By Matt Reed
It feels like the drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour reaches a new point with every passing day, and while it does seem like there's some positivity about a deal being struck there are still way too many questions about the future of each tour.
One of the biggest players in the sport that could be affected by a merger would undoubtedly be Bryson DeChambeau, who has shot to the top of golf by not only becoming an elite talent on the course but also increasing his massive following on social media and becoming a favorite across the globe.
RELATED: Happy Gilmore 2 will feature an insane cast of legendary golfers
There's been lots of speculation about what players like DeChambeau or Brooks Koepka will do if a deal is finalized between the organizations, but the American set the record straight about where his allegiances lie despite all the rumors.
"I'm very excited about the future of LIV Golf," DeChambeau told reporters. "I'm very excited to be the captain of the Crushers and continue our legacy that we're starting to create."
While the sentiment is certainly there, and honestly DeChambeau has no reason to be inauthentic considering the level that he's raised his game to since joining LIV, it might be out of his hands once a merger is finalized.
