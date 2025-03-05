Happy Gilmore 2 will feature an insane cast of legendary golfers
By Matt Reed
There's been major hype surrounding Happy Gilmore 2 since Netflix had fans giddy on Christmas Day with a teaser for the new film set to debut this summer, and now we know when the movie will actually drop in theaters.
RELATED: Phil Mickelson seemingly won't be friends with anyone leaving LIV
The sequel to the hit 1990's Adam Sandler classic will be out on July 25, and while we already knew that celebrities and athletes were set to appear in the film, there's also an incredible cast of golfers hitting the course alongside Gilmore and Shooter McGavin.
NFL superstar Travis Kelce and rappers Bad Bunny, Eminem and Kid Cudi were already set to hit the big screen this summer, but we got a list of PGA Tour and LIV Golf stars that will have golf fans even more excited to go out and see the movie.
Major champions like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth are all confirmed for Happy Gilmore 2, while legends of the game including John Daly and Jack Nicklaus have been leaked as part of the filming.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’