Happy Gilmore 2 will feature an insane cast of legendary golfers

🚨⛳️🎥 JUST IN: Happy Gilmore 2 will be released on July 25th 🍿 (Via: @DEADLINE)



🏌️‍♂️Making appearances:



▫️Nicklaus

▫️Scheffler

▫️Bryson

▫️Keegan

▫️Daly

▫️Finau

▫️Fowler

▫️Koepka

▫️Rory

▫️Morikawa

▫️Corey Pavin

▫️Schauffele

▫️Spieth

▫️JT

▫️Trevino

▫️Zalatoris pic.twitter.com/jpA5bJmSjE