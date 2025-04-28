Browns star welcomes Shedeur Sanders' 'confidence and swagger' to Cleveland locker room
By Tyler Reed
Shedeur Sanders had to wait a lot longer than expected to hear his name called in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Many draft experts believed Sanders would be a first or second round selection leading up to the start of the draft last Thursday.
However, it wasn't until the fifth round on Day 3 that Sanders finally would hear his name. The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders, who would be the second quarterback the team selected in the draft, after Oregon's Dillon Gabriel.
Sanders arrival in Cleveland already has members of the fanbase intrigued about the possibility that he earns the starting spot. Now, some of his new teammates are also showing support.
Browns cornerback Greg Newsome recently discussed the addition of Sadners with fans on Twitter/X.
The Browns star mentioned that he is a big fan of Sanders because he believes that the former Colorado quarterback has the "It factor" needed to be a successful quarterback in the league.
None of us will ever really know the true reason as to why Sanders fell so far back in the draft. However, it is time to put that in the past.
Sanders is now with a team that has one of the most loyal fanbases in the entire league. A great place to be, if the history of being a Browns quarterback wasn't so scary
