LeBron James, Bronny James have tentative date for history-making game
By Joe Lago
The history-making moment of LeBron James and Bronny James playing together on an NBA court could come sooner rather than later.
The Jameses will become the first-ever father/son duo to play in the NBA whenever Bronny takes the court with LeBron. That moment could come as early as opening night on October 22, when the Los Angeles Lakers play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
RELATED: LeBron James says it's 'pure joy' to have Bronny James on the Lakers
"I would expect them to make their debut together in the opening week of the NBA season, possibly opening night from what I'm told," Charania reported on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.
Charania also said Bronny will "spend a lot of time on the active roster" with the Lakers, "shuttling back and forth" between the Lakers and their G League team, the South Bay Lakers.
At Monday's media day, LeBron talked about the "pure joy" of having Bronny on the Lakers. The 39-year-old living legend said he feels energized by the presence of his 19-year-old son.
"It's pretty awesome," LeBron said. "It gives you a lot of life, gives you a lot of life."
LeBron said the two don't talk about basketball at home, where Bronny acts like your typical teenager. ""He comes out. He eats. He plays a video game," LeBron said.
When asked if he would be carpooling with his father to work, Bronny replied, "Definitely not."
