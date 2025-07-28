Braves, Reds poised to break 70-year MLB attendance record during Speedway Classic
By Matt Reed
Major League Baseball is about to put on one of the coolest events in the sport's history, and it could yield massive success in future crossover games between baseball and NASCAR racetracks.
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will be playing in The Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend in Tennessee, and MLB expects the matchup to become the highest-attended baseball game in the league's history.
According to Front Office Sports, more than 85,000 tickets have already been sold, and that would top the 84,587 fans that set the original single-game attendance record back in 1954.
The unique MLB-NASCAR crossover game will potentially open up more opportunities for the league in future seasons, especially given how spacious and iconic certain tracks are across America, including Daytona, Pocono and others.
