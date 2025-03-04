Bradley Beal defends late-game actions vs. Timberwolves
By Tyler Reed
Things have not gone well for the Phoenix Suns this season. A team with names like Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal should not be in 11th place of the Western Conference.
Yes, it appears the so-called super team experience for the Suns will end with nothing to show for it, and now, emotions may be starting to reach a boiling point.
This past Sunday, the Suns suffered their 33rd loss this season after the Minnesota Timberwolves took care of business 116-98.
Near the end of the game, the Timberwolves attempted to pull off what could have been a highlight exclamation point on the game, which would have seen Anthony Edwards slam an alley-oop home.
However, Beal had other plans. The Suns' star wasn't going to allow it, as he pushed Edwards as the Timbewovles' star was flying through the air.
When asked about the moment after the game, Beal did not hide his feelings on the decision to push Edwards.
"They were trying to say, 'you can't do that' and I said, 'that's fine, but you can't just think I'm going to let that happen," stated Beal.
This is an absolute trash take to have if your Beal. It appears the Suns star didn't want to be embarrassed, but the Suns have been a team at the bottom of the Western Conference all season.
It's simple: if you don't want to be embarrassed, then win the game. Instead, the Suns not only look weak from Beal's move but also took the L.
