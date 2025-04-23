Boston Celtics star named NBA Sixth Man of the Year
The NBA playoffs are well and truly on, with the regular season well and truly behind us. However, there is still one thing fans have their eyes on: the end-of-season awards for 2024-25.
The MVP and Defensive Player of the Year races have both been hotly contested this season, but an underrated battle has taken place for Sixth Man of the Year. And now, the winner has been announced, making this the 5th time in league history that a Boston Celtics player has won the prestigious trophy.
RELATED: NBA players select a surprising name for league's most overrated player
Payton Pritchard has run away with the 6MOY race, garnering 82 first-place votes, 69 more than Malik Beasley of the Detroit Pistons. Ty Jerome of the Cleveland Cavaliers has come in third, with his breakout season earning him a nomination, but not the award itself.
Pritchard has been a true menace off the bench for the Celtics this season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 28.4 minutes per game across 80 games. He also shot 40.7% from three-point range despite getting up nearly 8 attempts per game.
These are impressive numbers and they show why he deserved to win the award. Boston won over 60 games again, too, ending the year with a 61-21 record, with Pritchard being an integral part of making that happen.
The reigning champions are sure to need their explosive bench guard in the playoffs, and he started the postseason with an excellent 19 points in a Game 1 win against the Orlando Magic. Winning this award will serve as further motivation as Pritchard aims to help his team retain its NBA title.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: The Iamaleava Family continues to live up to its name
NBA: Final straw that led to Mavericks’ Nico Harrison’s NBA-changing Luka Doncic trade
NHL: Alex Ovechkin continues his scoring ways to open Capitals' NHL Playoffs run
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne shares emotional goodbye to LSU, gymnastics in heartfelt video
VIRAL: Hanna Cavinder destroys Miami QB Carson Beck with sister Hanna, Kai Trump in UFC vlog