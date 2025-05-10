Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum rocks NYC-inspired pregame outfit
By Matt Reed
Jayson Tatum hasn't exactly lived up to his superstar label for the Boston Celtics so far during the NBA Playoffs, but he and his teammates will have an opportunity to spark a turnaround Saturday when their series against the New York Knicks shifts to Madison Square Garden.
RELATED: NBA insider reveals how Boston Celtics 'could break up' this summer
Tatum has been the subject of lots of criticism so far in the Knicks series because of his poor shooting late in games, including scoring just six points in the fourth quarter during the first two matchups.
However, the former Duke Blue Devils star is looking to create positive vibes for himself and Boston entering Game 3 after rocking a New York City-inspired outfit as he entered the arena that featured Timberland boots and overalls.
Given the way the Knicks have played in this series, particularly their gritty defense late in games to close out both of their wins in Boston, the Celtics will need some of that same energy the rest of their games in the Eastern Conference semifinals if they want to complete a comeback.
In their first round series against the Orlando Magic, Tatum had three consecutive games of 35 points or more, so it's evident that the All-NBA talent needs to channel that same level of performance if the Celtics want to climb back into this series.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: North Carolina refutes report that Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is banned
NBA: Brian Windhorst claims Draymond Green is drawing internal NBA complaints
MLB: Team bans TV crew from filming $15 million pitcher's sim game
MMA: UFC 315 weigh-in results: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena official
VIRAL: Fox News panelist faints on live television while discussing Kamala Harris