Boston Celtics give deserved extension to head coach Joe Mazzulla
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics might have to lessen their expectations for the 2025/26 NBA season following Jaysom Tatum's brutal injury in last season's playoffs but they still have a tremendous foundation for head coach Joe Mazzulla to build around.
Since the arrival of Mazzulla back in 2022, the Celtics have won 182 games in his tenure and an NBA championship just two seasons ago. That's why the team announced Friday that Mazzulla has earned a new contract extension that will keep him in Boston for the forseeable future.
Even without Tatum likely available for most of next season, the Celtics will be able to contend again in the Eastern Conference with Jaylen Brown and their strong core of players, plus Mazzulla's tutelege to guide some of the team's younger talents.
