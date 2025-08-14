BMW Championship tee times 2025: Round 1 tee times & pairings
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour kicks off a busy weekend in the Baltimore suburbs on Thursday morning, with the first round of the 2025 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.
It is the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs and defending tournament champion Keegan Bradley will need a big day after recent struggles have led to his U.S. Ryder Cup captainship potentially slipping away.
WATCH: President Donald Trump allegedly caught cheating during golf round
Bradley will tee off at 10:54 a.m. ET alongside Maverick McNealy.
Coverage of the first round of the 2025 BMW Championship will be available on the Golf Channel from 2:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET, while live streaming will be available all day via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for the first round on Thursday, August 14, is available below (all times Eastern).
MORE: Bryson DeChambeau unveils special guest for YouTube video after Happy Gilmore 2 debut
2025 BMW Championship Round 1 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
9:21 a.m. – J.T. Poston
9:32 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Michael Kim
9:43 a.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Thomas Detry
9:54 a.m. – Ryan Fox, Taylor Pendrith
10:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens
10:16 a.m. – Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia
10:27 a.m. – Nick Taylor, Shane Lowry
10:43 a.m. – Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay
10:54 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Maverick McNealy
11:05 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Russell Henley
11:16 a.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
11:27 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Harris English
11:38 a.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Rickie Fowler
11:54 a.m. – Harry Hall, Jason Day
12:05 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim
12:16 p.m. – Brian Campbell, Denny McCarthy
12:27 p.m. – Ryan Gerard, Daniel Berger
12:38 p.m. – Chris Gotterup, Jacob Bridgeman
12:49 p.m. – Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
1:05 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Robert MacIntyre
1:16 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Corey Conners
1:27 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood
1:38 p.m. – Justin Rose, J.J. Spaun
1:49 p.m. – Cameron Young, Ludvig Åberg
2:00 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB's postseason schedule includes a big change from 2024
MMA: UFC president Dana White locks in massive White House July 4 fight with CBS after new broadcast rights deal
NBA: James Harden names all-time NBA starting five starring just his former teammates
NFL: Odell Beckham Jr. blasts ESPN NFL insider over bogus retirement report
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN's Laura Rutledge gets major Monday Night Football promotion in sideline shakeup