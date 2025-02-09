Bill Belichick's girlfriend trolls the Falcons with Super Bowl ensemble
By Matt Reed
It's been a whirlwind few days for Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, but the veteran head coach always seems to find a way to come out on top.
During Thursday's NFL Honors Hudson was the subject of a roast job by host Snoop Dogg, who pointed out the fact that she wasn't even born the last time the Dallas Cowboys were good or the Kansas City Chiefs were bad.
Belichick and Hudson have been spotted together a ton during Super Bowl week, including just walking around New Orleans. On Saturday, Hudson as caught trolling the Atlanta Falcons by wearing a T-shirt that read "Champions Super Bowl 51 Atlanta Falcons."
There's obviously a lot of history between Belichick and the Falcons, particularly New England's incredible Super Bowl comeback eight years ago against Atlanta after trailing 28-3. However, the Falcons also had the opportunity to hire Belichick last offseason, but opted to go with Raheem Morris instead.
RELATED: Randy Moss makes emotional return to ESPN's NFL Countdown
We know Belichick has always been one to hold grudges, however, it seems like his 24-year-old girlfriend has been taking a page out of his book with this latest showing.
