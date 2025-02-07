Bill Belichick's girlfriend gets roasted by Snoop Dogg at NFL Honors (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
Snoop Dogg might not make music like he used to, but the man sure knows how to crack a joke. The celebrity rapper put his roasting skills on display at this year's NFL Honors when he hosted the event, and nothing was off limits between his skits and the members of the audience he targeted.
That included legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his stunning girlfriend Jordon Hudson, who is significantly younger than the six-time Super Bowl champion.
"I remember back when the Cowboys were good," Snoop Dogg joked in front of the crowd. "I remember when the Chiefs were bad... Bill Belichick's girlfriend wasn't even born yet."
Belichick obviously isn't coaching in the NFL any longer after accepting a new role at the University of North Carolina, but he does seem to have lightened up after leaving New England. Even he had a big smile on his face when Snoop took a shot at his girl with the rest of the NFL world watching.
Hudson was even spotted wearing what appeared to be a custom Super Bowl ring with her name on it. She and Belichick have been dating for nearly three years and appear to be quite serious.
