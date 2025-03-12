WVU football head coach Rich Rodriguez is off to a no-nonsense start banning TikTok
By Tyler Reed
The West Virginia football program took a step back in time with the hiring of new head coach Rich Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was the head coach of the Mountaineers from 2001 to 2007 before accepting the head coaching job with the Michigan Wolverines.
However, time has brought Rodriguez back to Morgantown, as the WVU faithful hope that their head coach brings back the glory days of those Pat White Mountaineers squads.
Rodriguez has always been known for his fiery personality, and the no-nonsense coach has already made his first decree with this new generation of athletes.
It appears that Mountaineers players who were hoping to make viral videos this season are out of luck.
Rodriguez is banning the popular social media site TikTok. "Look, we try to have a hard edge or whatever, and you're in there in your tights dancing on TikTok, ain't quite the image of our program that I want," stated Rodriguez when speaking with the media.
The popular social media site has been a mainstay with college athletes. Numerous videos of athletes doing viral dances have been posted over the last few years.
Now, it appears that Rodriguez doesn't love the social media site like we love it. (That's a pun on a recently popular TikTok craze for you fellow kids that may not understand. I'm too old for this.)
Anyway, there's a new era in Morgantown, and the kids better get with the program. Or, they could go somewhere more fun.
