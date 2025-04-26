Purdue's train mascot involved in fatal crash
The Purdue Boilermakers' train mascot was involved in a crash on Thursday that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.
According to WLFI in Lafayette, Indiana, the Boilermaker Special, Purdue's train mascot that often appears at football games and parades in the area, crossed the center line on U.S. 52 South and struck an oncoming vehicle, killing the driver of that car and injuring the occupants of the modified truck.
The crash occurred about 11 miles from Purdue's campus.
Authorities believe the truck experienced a possible tire malfunction, causing it to cross the center line into oncoming traffic. The driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers of the Boilermaker Special, a 22-year-old from Rockport, Indiana and a 20-year-old from Noblesville, Indiana, were hospitalized, treated, and released Thursday night, according to WTHR in Indianapolis.
The University released a statement on the crash:
"The Sheriff's Office is continuing with our investigation into any additional mechanical issues that may be related to the crash," the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The Boilermaker Special is the official mascot of Purdue, and was famous for being the world's largest, fastest, heaviest, and loudest college mascot. The current edition, the Boilermaker Special VII, made its debut in 2011 at a home game against Middle Tennessee State.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders not being selected on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft leaves fans stunned
NFL: Jaguars GM gushes over Travis Hunter in introductory press conference
MLB: Pirates outfielder, suspended by MLB, could seek legal action against fan
SPORTS MEDIA: Brenda Song is every emotional sports fan in her mic'd up moment for Lakers game
VIRAL: Patriots' first round pick shows off superhuman strength in workout clip