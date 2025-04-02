Bengals executive proves again the team is awful at keeping its players happy

🚨HELL OF A STORY🚨#Bengals superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson was nonexistent in his first 2 seasons in the #NFL



Zero starts

Two sacks

14 solo tackles



In the last 6 season, Hendrickson has had:



85 sacks

199 tackles

All-Pro

4x Pro Bowler

Deacon Jones Award



PERSEVERANCE. pic.twitter.com/FfVu1opUp8