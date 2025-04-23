NFL fans can buy dream home next to Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field
By Matt Reed
The NFL Draft is taking place this week in Green Bay, Wisconsin and if you're a big-time Green Bay Packers fan there's a pretty-reasonably priced house right outside of Lambeau Field that could put the team literally steps away from your family's living space.
A Zillow listing of roughly $750,000 has gone on the market in Green Bay, and the view of Lambeau Field doesn't get much better because it's in the front yard of the property. With Green Bay's unique sports setup, this home is definitely different than other teams around the NFL playing in major ciies like New York, Chicago or Los Angeles.
Perhaps the highest bidder won't even be a Packers fan, and instead will go to somebody that uses the house as an Airbnb property for NFL fans to use on gameday weeksnds or for other events like the upcoming NFL Draft.
The house features five bedrooms and multiple bathrooms, making it an ideal taigate home situated less than 100 yards away from Lambeau and Titletown USA.
No matter what the use is though, it's definitely one of the coolest houses an NFL fan could purchase around the league.
