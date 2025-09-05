As Mets option one veteran starter, will three others go to the bullpen?
The New York Mets have a starting pitching problem of the best kind.
Friday, the team optioned veteran right-hander Kodai Senga to Triple-A Syracuse — a shocking development considering Senga was a runner up for the National League Rookie of the Year Award just two years ago.
But with their three upper-level starting pitching prospects (Jonah Tong, Nolan McLean, and Brandon Sproat) joining the major league roster in September, the Mets decided there was no room for Senga in the rotation for now.
Senga is 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA in 22 starts this season, but 0-3 with a 6.18 ERA in six August starts.
MORE: Knicks star: MLB should suspend ‘trash’ ump, Yankees infielder seems to agree
Paul Hembekides of ESPN, meanwhile, suggested on the ESPN Baseball Tonight podcast that David Peterson, Sean Manaea, and Clay Holmes should "piggyback" off other starters once the calendar flips to October.
Specifically, Hembekides recommended Peterson relieve McLean in Game 1 of a potential playoff series; Holmes relieve Tong in Game 2; and Manaea relieve Senga in a potential Game 3.
That solution would certainly shorten the workload for the Mets' current group of relievers, while also carving out roles for all of their best starters.
Would Peterson, Holmes, and Manaea accept a move to the bullpen? Will Senga turn around his season in time to earn a place in the Mets' postseason rotation? Can McLean, Tong, and Sproat continue to deliver on their immense potential?
The Mets have less than four weeks to sort it all out.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Eagles win, 'Spitgate', Caitlin Clark injury update, and more
NFL: NFL kickoff: League sees unprecedented infusion of UFL talent
NBA: Mark Cuban reveals his only regret about selling the Mavericks
WNBA: Caitlin Clark announces devastating injury update on social media
VIRAL: Chip Caray and his twin sons share funny moment in MLB broadcast booth