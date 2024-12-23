Bukayo Saka's new injury will crush Arsenal's title hopes

🔴⚪️ Arteta on replacing Saka out for weeks: “I’m putting some ideas together, we will be doing new things as we did when Ødegaard was out”.



"Gabi has played there, Nwaneri and Trossard… also Havertz can play there. We will talk internally and see what's the best solution".