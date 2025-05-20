Arizona Cardinals star shows off ripped body transformation after rookie season
By Matt Reed
The Arizona Cardinals were the first team to select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft after there was massive hype around the position group, and while they definitely got a talented player it appears his second season has the potential to be a huge breakout.
Marvin Harrison Jr. went fourth overall to the Cardinals in a WR-heavy class last year that also featured Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Ladd McConkey and Xavier Worthy. However, the hype around Harrison Jr. was significant, especially considering how talented his father and former Indianapolis Colts receiver was during his NFL days.
While the Cardinals second-year wideout had a solid rookie campaign that featured 885 yards and eight touchdowns, many expect a much bigger output in Year 2 with Kyler Murray, especially after seeing how Harrison Jr. has showed up to offseason workouts.
The former Ohio State star showed off his impressive physique to reporters recently after coming into camp absolutely jacked compared to last season. He joked about "eating the right things," but whatever he's been doing has certainly been doing the trick.
Given the Cardinals play in a very competitive NFC West division, Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride will continue to be vital for the team's success in 2025 if Arizona wants to have any shot at playing meaningful football late in the season.
