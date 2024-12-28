Ladd McConkey cements himself as the wide receiver steal of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Matt Reed
When Ladd McConkey fell to the Los Angeles Chargers in the early second round of the 2024 NFL Draft it felt like a steal, and the former Georgia wideout has only backed that claim up throughout the season.
On Saturday, McConkey broke the Chargers' franchise rookie receptions record with 72 catches (and counting), passing Keenan Allen. The rookie moved past Allen in style by also catching his sixth and seven receiving touchdowns of the season,
The 2024 draft was loaded with wide receiver talent, particularly when you consider the hype surrounding the three pass catchers drafted within the top 10; Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. Throw Brian Thomas Jr. and Xavier Worthy into the mix as well, and it's a little more understandable why McConkey was slightly overlooked.
In all, there were eight receivers drafted ahead of McConkey, and at this stage of the season it's hard to argue that the 23 year old hasn't been the most impressive of the bunch.
Over the last 10 seasons, McConkey is one of just eight receivers to have 70 or more catches, 1,000-plus receiving yards and six or more touchdowns. It's an even more impressive stat when you consider the names he's joined like Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua and Justin Jefferson.
McConkey joined the Chargers at a time where the team desperately needed a number one receiving option after losing their top two pass-catching options during the offseason, Allen and Mike Williams.
He's not only filled the void as Justin Herbert's go-to option in the passing game, but he's also proven to be more than just a slot receiver. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman has utilized McConkey in a variety of roles, making it difficult for opposing teams to shadow him throughout the game.
The Georgia native has easily become the most valuable asset in Herbert's offense, surpassing last year's first round pick Quentin Johnston, as well as Joshua Palmer, who was highly-touted heading into the season.
His two-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots was just the most recent reminder of how lethal McConkey can be in this Chargers offense, especially as the team moves one step closer to reaching the playoffs.
