Are NFL fans sure they want the Philadelphia Eagles to dethrone the Chiefs?
By Tyler Reed
The big one is upon us. No, I'm not talking about the big crash that takes out most of the field in NASCAR's race at Talladega. We're talking about the Super Bowl.
Yes, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday in New Orleans for Super Bowl 59.
The matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl 57, which saw the Chiefs bring home their third Lombardi Trophy.
This year, the Chiefs have a chance to earn their third straight Super Bowl victory. Fans around the league are starting to grow tired of the greatness in Kansas City.
However, an Eagles victory would for sure bring out another side of the Philadelphia faithful. Is it a side that the rest of the league really wants to see?
Sure, every fanbase has toxic fans. Trust me, I am a Kentucky basketball fan; toxic doesn't even begin to describe some of the folks within that fanbase.
However, the so-called bad apples of the Eagles fanbase continue to spoil the rest of the bag before you get home from the store.
Everyone wants to root for someone named Kansas City, but did it have to come to this? The majority of Eagles fans will be good sports, no matter what the outcome is on Sunday.
However, it is going to be a long week if they win from the part of the fanbase that you wish would just stay home for the big game.
Are we rooting for an Eagles Super Bowl? I think I'm just going to order buffet-sized fajitas and eat cake, with no intentions of rooting for anyone.
