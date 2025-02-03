Eagles fans could give team an edge in the Super Bowl
By Max Weisman
Teams playing in the Super Bowl look for any edge they can get over their opponent, and the Philadelphia Eagles may have found an advantage over the Kansas City Chiefs in something they couldn't even control: The fans.
According to Front Office Sports, 23% of Super Bowl tickets on TickPick have been purchased in Pennsylvania, while just 6% have been purchased in Missouri. Of course, this doesn't mean 71% of tickets purchased are from fans of neither team, but that disparity is big enough to raise some eyebrows and make people wonder what the fan split in the Caesars Superdome might look like.
Something to note here is that while the Chiefs play in Missouri, they have fans in both Missouri and Kansas, and this graphic doesn't take Kansas' ticket stats into account. At the same time, though, there are many Eagles fans in Delaware and southern New Jersey, so both numbers could be higher than what's being reported. Then there are the out-of-region fans that will be flocking to The Big Easy for the Super Bowl.
Sunday's game is a rematch of Super Bowl 57 just two years ago. It's the quickest Super Bowl rematch since the Dallas Cowboys beat the Buffalo Bills in two straight Super Bowls in the early 90s. Both teams have added incentives to win this game as if they needed more reason to want to be Super Bowl champions.
For the Eagles, they want to exact revenge on the Chiefs for denying them a second ring in franchise history two years ago. The Eagles lost 38-35 in a heartbreaker, losing at the hands of a last-minute field goal. Philadelphia scored the most points in a Super Bowl losing effort ever, and a win on Sunday would erase the pain the Chiefs caused them.
Kansas City, on the other hand, is looking to become the first team to ever three-peat as Super Bowl champions. A win would give them their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history, bringing them into a tie with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys for second all-time. It would also be their fourth title in six years.
Super Bowl 59 is scheduled for kickoff at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday from the Caesars Superdome, and the early indicators are that the Eagles will have the fan advantage inside the stadium. We'll see for sure at kickoff.
