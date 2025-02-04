Clark Hunt laughed off fans and other teams' complaints about Chiefs' success
By Max Weisman
Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt thinks other teams should actually find ways to beat the Chiefs rather than complain and make up reasons for their losses. On an appearance on NFL Network on Monday, Hunt was asked about the belief, which has turned into a conspiracy, that the Chiefs have benefitted from questionable calls during their run.
“You almost have to laugh at it,” Hunt said. “The referees are doing the best job that they can... there’s definitely no conspiracy, right? It’s the nature of the game. And when you start having a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you’re having the success.”
Here's Hunt's full appearance with Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero:
Pelissero asked Hunt about his head coach and how, as he continues to be a driving force in the Chiefs dynasty, he finds youthfulness on the sidelines.
"I think any head coach who has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback is getting younger and not older," Hunt joked. "I think that's really the key to it. I really think he's rejuvenated and enjoying this part of his career. What a long, decorated career he's had and we all know where it's going to end up: the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But he's loving his time right now as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs."
Perhaps that's the real conspiracy. Get a legendary head coach and an elite quarterback and you too can have a dynasty in the NFL. It's not just fans who are anti-Chiefs that have complained about the league's officiating this season. There's no need to unravel a conspiracy involving Hunt and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, just take a look at the officiating in the league and do something about it.
