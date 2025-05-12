Arch Manning glad to bring 'swag' to his legendary family name
By Tyler Reed
The keys to the Texas Longhorns football program have finally been given to quarterback Arch Manning.
College football hasn't had a recruit in the last decade who has brought with him the pressure that Manning has.
The reason for that is Manning's legendary uncles. Yes, Arch will look to add his name in the book of Peyton and Eli, starting with a legendary year in Austin this fall.
RELATED: Boise State RB delivers powerful statement about NIL money not being his goal
Recently, the Texas quarterback had some fun with the trolls on the internet by responding to comments made on social media.
During his responses, Manning had to make one fun dig at his legendary uncles.
Manning joked that it's great that he can bring swag to the family name, something neither of his uncles had.
The younger Manning is probably right about that. If you looked at his uncles without knowing their talents, they would probably be the last picks of the backyard football game.
However, Peyton is a Hall of Famer, and Eli will soon be one, so Arch may need to get on that level before he starts talking swag.
Manning is a throwback to this new generation of college athletes. The new Longhorns starting quarterback waited his turn to be named the starter of the iconic college football program. Even though he could have started day one, and a lot of other programs.
Maybe that's the swag Arch was talking about.
