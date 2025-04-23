Anthony Edwards found and trash-talked Luka Doncic before Lakers-Wolves Game 2
The Minnesota Timberwolves comfortably beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1. The Wolves made 21 three-pointers, blowing the Lakers out 117-95 despite a 37-point performance from Luka Doncic.
Anthony Edwards taunted Luka after hitting a tough shot over him, with their rivalry becoming a key talking point within the series. And it seems that Ant wants to keep this narrative going, based on what he did during warm-ups before Game 2 in LA.
As the Lakers were warming up, Edwards walked through the team to where Doncic was getting his shots up and had words with him. Both young stars were seen smiling at one another during and after the exchange, but Ant has laid down the gauntlet.
Edwards had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in Game 1, a statline that one would expect from the Slovenian more than him. In Game 2, however, Doncic started the game hotter, outscoring the Timberwolves by himself in the first quarter.
Trash-talking Luka Doncic isn't the best idea, as several players in the NBA can tell Edwards. But he has the confidence with the talent to back up anything he says, it will be interesting to see if he can outperform the 26-year-old during the remainder of the series.
The Lakers hold a 53-35 lead over the Wolves in the first half of Game 2, with Doncic already racking up 22 points. If they win the game, this moment before tip-off might end up costing Ant and his team.
