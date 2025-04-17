Anthony Edwards calls LeBron James ‘greatest ever’ ahead of massive playoff battle
The Minnesota Timberwolves will face a revamped Los Angeles Lakers side in the first round of the Western Conference Finals. This brings Anthony Edwards face to face with the man who stopped him from going to his first NBA Finals last season, in Luka Doncic.
It's not Doncic that has the entirety of the young superstar's attention; LeBron James is also a massive factor. This will be the first time Edwards plays the King in a playoff series, and he had nothing but praise for LeBron when addressing the national media.
"It means a lot to matchup up against him," Edwards told the press. "Probably goes down as the greatest player to ever play basketball. Trying to put him out of the playoffs under my belt is going to be a tough one, but It's gonna be a fun road."
LeBron played in his first NBA playoff series in April, 2006 when Antman was just four years old. The fact that they will now square off in a key matchup is testament to the greatness of the Lakers' 40-year-old superstar.
The Timberwolves will have their work cut out for them if they wish to beat the Lakers. The two teams met four times in the regular season, with each side winning twice. However, the one game that Minnesota faced LA's new trio, Austin Reaves and Luka both scored more than 20, and James had a whopping 33 points..
Anthony Edwards made NBA history, beating Malik Beasley to become the NBA's three-point leader this season. He will be raring to go when the time comes and could prove to be a tricky customer for LeBron and the Lakers.
