Anthony Edwards achieves historic NBA feat only Stephen Curry has managed more than once
Anthony Edwards is having the best individual NBA season of his career so far in 2024-25. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is averaging 27.4 points per game this season, shooting nearly 40% from three-point range. Minnesota has gone under the radar a bit, but Edwards has truly exploded this season.
His three-point shooting, having markedly improved, is visible in another statistic. Edwards has made 300 threes this season, a mark only achieved by three other NBA players before this season. James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Stephen Curry are the only players to have done this before, making it an incredible feat for Ant to have reached.
As per Basketball Reference, Edwards has made 303 three-pointers this season. That is the 7th most by any player in an NBA regular season in history. The six records ahead of his are held by Steph Curry, who has done it a whopping five times, and James Harden.
What's interesting about this is that another player has also broken the record this season. Malik Beasley has joined Anthony Edwards in making 300, which also goes to show how much the changing eras are affecting these records.
Unlike Beasley, though, Edwards is a three-level scorer, and if he continues to shoot the three-pointer at this level, it could spell trouble for the league. The 23-year-old is already a bona fide superstar, but nobody could have predicted that he would start shooting it from range like Steph Curry or Klay Thompson.
