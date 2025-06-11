Angel Reese, ESPN's Holly Rowe share wholesome 'eyelash' moment during Sky-Liberty
By Josh Sanchez
With the NBA Finals on a break ahead of Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers, it was the WNBA's turn to take center stage as the Chicago Sky traveled to the Barclays Center to face off against the defending champion New York Liberty.
All eyes were on the defending champs and Sky superstar Angel Reese, who put together her best game of the season.
Reese finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two steals, but the Sky were still blown out by the Liberty, 85-66, falling to 2-6 on the year.
MORE: WNBA star Angel Reese wins third straight Sportswoman of the Year award
Before halftime, Reese and ESPN reporter Holly Rowe shared a hilarious exchange during an on-court interview when Reese switched out of basketball move to help Rowe out with some style by adjusting her eyelash. Rowe's reaction was priceless.
Angel Reese: a woman of the people.
This season, Reese is averaging 10.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
MORE: Candace Parker dismisses Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark rivalry
She'll aim to keep the momentum rolling later this week.
Up next for the Sky is a trip to Georgia for a showdown with the Atlanta Dream on Friday, June 13. Tip-off at Gateway Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ION.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders dealing with 'unspecified health issue'
MLB: Fox Sports scores massive hit with Red Sox-Yankees telecast
NBA: DeMarcus Cousins nearly fights fans in Puerto Rico, has drinks thrown at him
NFL: Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for college football legend Lee Corso