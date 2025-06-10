Candace Parker dismisses Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark rivalry
Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two of the most recognizable names in the WNBA. Having entered the league during the same year, their rivalry has been hyped up massively as the thing that will draw eyes to the women's game.
Clark and Reese faced off on the biggest stage in college basketball, clashing multiple times in the NCAA tournament. But since entering the pros, their careers have looked quite different.
Caitlin led the Indiana Fever to the playoffs last season, something Reese couldn't manage. And while Angel led the league in rebounds, Clark led it in assists while also being a vastly better scorer. So while fans continue to hype up the rivalry, some are tired of the comparison.
"I just think that it's like comparing apples and oranges," Parker said. "Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, it's like, what are we doing? They like doing the Magic [Johnson] and [Larry] Bird comparison. Well, they played similar positions.
"I think there are a number of things that Angel can improve on, will improve on in the situation she's in," Parker continued.
"And I think Caitlin Clark has done that, even in her first year, in terms of being able to be that floor general... I think the thing about Caitlin, yes, she can shoot from the logo, but she makes her team better."
This is a surprising take from Parker, although it is hard to dispute. The Fever have started the season 4-4 despite missing Caitlin in some games, but the Sky are a dismal 2-5. Reese needs to do more this season to keep the rivalry going.
