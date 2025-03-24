Julian Reese NIL Worth: How much does Maryland star make in endorsements?
By Matt Reed
The Maryland Terrapins arguably had the moment of the NCAA Tournament so far after a dramatic buzzer-beater win against the Colorado State Rams in the Round of 32, the Big Ten school has a lot of attention on them heading into the Sweet 16.
One player that has drawn plenty of notoriety throughout the season, and rightfully so, is senior star Julian Reese, the younger brother of WNBA superstar Angel Reese. He's also the younger cousin of former Connecticut Huskies national champion Jordan Hawkins.
Reese has been an extremely important figure for the Terrapins during their postseason success so far in 2025, and that's why he's drawn a lot of NIL interest this past year.
He's got three big NIL deals, including Outback Steakhouse, BRADY and Turtle NIL, an NIL fund started to help benefit Maryland men's basketball.
While it isn't public how much Reese has made through these endorsements, it was clearly enough to make him want to return to Maryland for his senior season this year.
It remains to be seen if Reese will pursue a professional career after he's finished playing for the Terrapins, but perhaps more NBA and G-League teams will take a look at him if Maryland makes a deeper run in March Madness.
